MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 670 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $113.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

