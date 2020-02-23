MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 287 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,043,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $212,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

