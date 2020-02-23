MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,058 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,191. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

