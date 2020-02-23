MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $187.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,683. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.45. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

