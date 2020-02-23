MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 1,571,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,546. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

