MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,957. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.97 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

