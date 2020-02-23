MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NYSE EW traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.25. 844,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.22. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

