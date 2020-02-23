MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.