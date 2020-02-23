MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.05. 1,363,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,700. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.