MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. 1,933,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,324. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

