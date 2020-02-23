MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.94 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,361. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.