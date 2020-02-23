MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 914,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,587. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.