MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,678. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

