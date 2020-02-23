MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,384. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

