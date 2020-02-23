MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,799,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

