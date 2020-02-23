MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 17,640 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.