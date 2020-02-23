MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 236 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.90. 1,564,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,695. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

