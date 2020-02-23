Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.27. The stock had a trading volume of 965,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,450. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

