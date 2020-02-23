Morgan Stanley Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $31.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 776,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

