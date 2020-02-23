Morgan Stanley Boosts Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $100.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. 903,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,104. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.