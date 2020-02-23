Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 732,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,176.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 789,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,624 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. 2,972,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,337. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

