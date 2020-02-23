Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Monro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Monro by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,332. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. Monro has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

