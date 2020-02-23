Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 7.4%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $164.46 and last traded at $164.90, 1,773,003 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,221,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

