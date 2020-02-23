MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $132.39 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00020348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbank and Bleutrade. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $132.39 million and $18.14 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,884.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.02739579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.04008610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00798488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00851235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00097464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00636732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Zaif, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbank and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.