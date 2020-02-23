Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $152.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $681,569. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after acquiring an additional 534,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,707 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 248,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

