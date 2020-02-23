Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report sales of $49.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the highest is $52.24 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $208.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.90 million to $226.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth $3,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mobileiron by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 429,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 553,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,730. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $497.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.