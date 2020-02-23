Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $179.00.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.11.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. Icon has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

