Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Down 8.7%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 2,097,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,293,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

