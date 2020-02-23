Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 81,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 103,174 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

