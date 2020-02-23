Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 437.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

MEOH stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 241,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.85. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

