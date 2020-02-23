Max Property Group (MPG) Trading Down 52.6% Over Last Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $315,366.00 and $37,138.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 52.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000460 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000481 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.