Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.37. 370,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,599. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.