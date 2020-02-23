Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 96,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after buying an additional 95,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,067.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $6.66 on Friday, reaching $251.42. 725,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average is $264.73. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.