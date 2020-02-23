Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Down 6.6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.84, 1,531,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,108,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

