Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

MPC stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. 6,490,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,302. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.