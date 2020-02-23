Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.30% from the company’s previous close.

OBNNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 224,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

About Marathon Gold

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

