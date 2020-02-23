Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 564,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. Mantech International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Mantech International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Mantech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Mantech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.