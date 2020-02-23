Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 37,064.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 5,316.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,496,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 564,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.