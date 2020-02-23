Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.28 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Maker has a market capitalization of $641.39 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $649.61 or 0.06562578 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, GOPAX, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. Over the last week, Maker has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00491703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004957 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, CoinMex, IDEX, Gate.io, OasisDEX, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.