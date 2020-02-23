LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,451. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

