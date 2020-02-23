Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 20.2% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, Bitbns and Tokenomy. Loopring has a total market cap of $46.17 million and $4.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,386,561 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, IDEX, AirSwap, OTCBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinExchange, IDAX, HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.