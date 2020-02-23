Loop Capital Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $12.55 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 4,676,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

