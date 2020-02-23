Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,476. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

