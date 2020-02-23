LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

LKQ stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.04. 3,731,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,218,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,866,000 after acquiring an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 892,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

