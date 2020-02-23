Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.40 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $108,030.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.02720534 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,851.61 or 0.99528697 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 664,454,832 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

