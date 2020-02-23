Liquidity Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,705.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $79,705.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.02949272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00230397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.