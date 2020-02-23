Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

LNC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,545. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

