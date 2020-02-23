Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.85. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 7,845,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

