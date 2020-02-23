Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,793 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 574,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 547,944 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 491,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

