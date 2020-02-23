Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.59. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $65.60. 5,222,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,269. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

